Meet The Brides Of Made In Heaven Season 2 - Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte And Others

Fans of Made In Heaven, the web series, finally have reason to rejoice. The show is returning for a second season from August 10 on Prime Video, the team announced a few days ago. The show is set against the backdrop of Indian weddings and the trials and triumphs that these weddings bring with them. On Sunday, the official page of Prime Video India has dropped a carousel of images introducing us to the brides this season. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane Dias, Elnaaz Norouzi, Zayn Khan, Naina Sareen, Kali, and Sheena Khalid.

While Mrunal Thakur is a quintessential North Indian bride in red, Radhika Apte appears to be a Marathi bride. Shibani Dandekar looks fiesty on a horse, while Sara Jane Dias is a Christian bride looking resplendent in a white gown. We also get to see Elnaaz Norouzi in a sequin saree reminiscent of Bollywood weddings, and Zayn Khan as a Punjabi bride. Naina Sareen, Kali, and Sheena Khalid also look stunning in their bridal avatars.

Along with the images, the caption says, “We're all set to welcome the brides and attend the Made In Heaven weddings, again. #MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, Aug 10!”

A few days ago, the poster of the second season of the show was released. In addition to the cast of the first season including Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarb, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shashank Arora, the second season includes Mona Singh and Trinetra.

Sharing the poster, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “Making it official, finally. Team Made In Heaven is ready to enter the shaadi business again.”

In response, singer Ali Sethi dropped green heart emojis.

Made In Heavenhas been created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The two filmmakers have also co-written the show with Alankrita Shrivastava. Episodes of the first season were helmed by various directors such as Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair, and Alankrita Shrivastava.