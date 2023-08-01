Made In Heaven 2 Trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala And Arjun Mathur Play With Fire

A still from Made In Heaven 2 trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Made In Heaven 2 finally released on Tuesday afternoon and it is everything we had hoped for. The trailer is a cauldron of emotions. The trailer begins with Vijay Raaz complaining that Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur)'s wedding agency Made in Heaven has been only incurring losses. Enter - the company's new auditor Mrs Jauhari (Mona Singh), who isn't an easy person to deal with. On the personal front, both Tara and Karan are going through tribulations. Tara has filed for a divorce from Adil Khanna (Jim Sarbh) after discovering that he had an affair with her bestfriend Faiza Naqvi (Kalki Koechlin) . Meanwhile, Karan has a debt of 23 lakh to pay and his mother is emotionally blackmailing him to get married.

In addition to the original cast, the trailer also showcases new wedding stories - Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane-Dias, Naina Sareen, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zayn Marie Khan and Sheena Khalid feature as clients of Made In Heaven. They are set to get married. However, every relationship has its own problems, ranging from domestic violence, closeted partner, body-shaming in-laws to incompatibly. The trailer also features Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Sameer Soni and Sanjay Kapoor.

Check out the trailer of Made In Heaven 2:

Sharing the trailer, Sobhita wrote on Instagram, "Dreamiest weddings and the most chaotic planning. Made In Heaven on Prime S2, trailer out now."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan and Nitya Mehra. The show's principle cast includes Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, Ishwar Singh, Vijay Raaz. The first part of the show released on Amazon Prime India in 2019. Made In Heaven focuses on the lesser-known facets of the wedding planning business, shown through the eyes of two wedding planners who navigate through their personal and professional tribulations. The show is slated to release on Prime Video on August 10.