Maari 2 Trailer: Rowdy Alert. Dhanush Returns As 'The Naughtiest Don'

Dhanush in a still from Maari trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Folks, Dhanush just dropped the trailer of his new film Maari 2 and expect all forms of rowdiness. No really! Maari 2 is the sequel of Dhanush's blockbuster 2015 film Maari, in which he featured as an annoying goon, who used to run a pigeon-racing racket. Cut to 2018 and the trailer on Maari 2 begins with the hint that Maari has been undercover for a prolonged period and his whereabouts are not known. But as soon as the antagonist - the villainous Beeja (played by Tovino Thomas) makes an appearance in the trailer - "the naughtiest don" of all times Maari resurfaces to reclaim his position as the top local goon.

The trailer also revealed that Beeja is secretly formulating a plan to assassinate Maari, which he eventually gets aware of. Maari may be the most annoying don around with his unique money extracting tactics but he's also one, who is loved by his people - a realisation that surprises Maari himself. The trailer of Maari 2 also offers glimpses of Sai Pallavi and Dhanush's onscreen love story. Sai Pallavi has been cast as a rowdy rickshaw driver - Aanandhi - who is head over heels for Maari and addresses him as "Rowdy baby."

Actors Robo Shankar and Kalloori Vinoth also reprise their roles as Maari's henchmen Sanikilamai and Robert, respectively. Watch the trailer of Maari 2 here.

Dhanush's first look from Maari 2 was released last month. He was introduced as "The naughtiest don."

Written and directed by Balaji Mohan, meet Dhanush's Maari 2 in theatres on December 21. Maari 2 will clash at the theatres with Shah Rukh Khan's December release Zero.