OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Panchayat</i> Season 4, <i>Squid Game</i> Season 3, <i>Maa</i> And More

From the nostalgic charm of beloved franchises to some fresh new series, the week brings with it some brilliant releases on OTT platforms and theatres.



Whether you're in the mood for a family drama, a thrilling game of survival, or a heartfelt exploration of human relationships, we got you covered.

Maa (June 27) - Theatres



Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa marks Kajol's silver screen return 7 years after Helicopter Eela in 2018. The mythological-horror film narrates the story of a mother who transforms into goddess Kali to battle a demonic curse. Maa will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

Nikita Roy (June 27) - Theatres

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Rampal, Nikita Roy revolves around an investigator racing against time to expose the dark dealings of a powerful and enigmatic spiritual healer, played by Paresh Rawal. The film features supernatural thriller elements with a blend of drama, horror, and mystery.

Kannappa (June 27) - Theatres

Vishnu Manchu plays the role of a sceptical hunter named Kannappa. He attains divine enlightenment undergoing a profound transformation into Lord Shiva's disciple. The film also includes special cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal.

F1 (June 27) - Theatres

The movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver who has returned to the world of racing to mentor a young prodigy. The film explores themes of redemption, teamwork, and high-stakes racing as Sonny faces challenges on and off the track.

Head Over Heels (June 23) - tvN

The K-drama follows Park Seong A, a high school student and secret shaman fairy who falls in love with Bae Gyeon U at first sight, but foresees his impending death. Determined to save him, she uses her shamanic powers to alter his fate and protect the boy.

Panchayat S4 (June 24) - Prime Video

The new season continues the story of Abhishek Tripathi as a village secretary in Phulera, with the original cast reprising their roles. The season promises more drama, humour and heartwarming moments as Abhishek handles new responsibilities and challenges. The Panchayat elections bring forth power struggles between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi.

Ironheart (June 24) - Jio Hotstar



The Marvel series features Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates a suit of armour rivalling Tony Stark's Iron Man. The series follows Riri's journey as she navigates her newfound powers and confronts various challenges and villains.

The Bear Season 4 (June 25) - Jio Hotstar

The new season follows Carmy and his team as they face a ticking-clock ultimatum in their struggling restaurant, The Bear. It explores themes of change and evolution after a scathing review.

Mistry (June 27) - Jio Hotstar

Mistry features Ram Kapoor as Armaan Mistry in the lead role. The series centres on a quirky detective with exceptional problem-solving skills and severe OCD. The show is an Indian adaptation of the US series Monk and promises a mix of suspense, humour and intrigue with its unique storytelling and complex cases.

Squid Game Season 3 (June 27) - Netflix

The final instalment follows Gi-hun and other players as they fight for survival in increasingly deadly games with dire consequences. The new season will reveal how Hwang In-ho became the Front Man and explore the fate of everyone inside the game.