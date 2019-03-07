Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon's Film Is 'Already A Success' At Rs 49 Crore

Luka Chuppi Box Office: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in a still from the film (Courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Till now, Luka Chuppi has earned Rs 49.67 crore It earned Rs 4.60 crore on Wednesday Luka Chuppi is directed by Laxman Utekar

Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, was 'rock-steady' on the sixth day of its run at the box office and earned Rs 49.67 crore on Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. He also added that the film will close at Rs 53 crore plus at the end of Week 1. "Luka Chuppi is rock-steady on Day 6... With Week 1 closing at Rs 53 crore plus, the job is done... It's already a success, but how big a success will be clear in Week 2," read an excerpt from Taran Adarsh's post. On Wednesday, Luka Chuppi earned Rs 4.60 crore, the lowest till now. The film made maximum on Sunday - Rs 14.04 crore - and it also gained much with the Mahashivratri holiday on Monday (Rs 7.90 crore). "Friday 8.01 crore, Saturday 10.08 crore, Sunday 14.04 crore, Monday 7.90 crore, Tuesday 5.04 crore, Wednesday 4.60 crore. Total: Rs 49.67 crore," Taran Adarsh added to his previous tweet.

Here's the box office report of Luka Chuppi.

#LukaChuppi is rock-steady on Day 6... With Week 1 closing at 53 cr+, the job is done... It's already a success, but how big a success will be clear in Week 2... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr. Total: 49.67 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2019

Though Luka Chuppi released to average reviews, the box office numbers of the film tell a different story. It clashed with Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya, which, despite favourable reviews, failed to impress the cine-goers.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Luka Chuppi 2 stars and wrote, "The film plays hide-and-seek with logic and often loses its way. The outcome, without being a total washout."

Luka Chuppi, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi.