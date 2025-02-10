<i>Loveyapa</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan's Film Inches Closer To Rupees 5 Crore

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa is inching closer to the ₹5 crore mark at the box office. On day 3, the Advait Chandan directorial collected ₹1.65 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On its first Sunday, Loveyapa recorded an overall 16.35% Hindi occupancy. So far, the comedy-drama has amassed a total of ₹4.45 crore in the domestic market, the report added.

Loveyapa features Khushi Kapoor as Baani Sharma and Junaid Khan as Gaurav Sachdeva. Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Tanvika Parlikar and Devishi Madaan are also seen playing important roles in the movie.

Ahead of Loveyapa's release, Karan Johar attended a special screening of the film. After watching the movie, the filmmaker posted a review on Instagram.

KJo wrote, “Drum roll for 2025s first love story success story… Loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision … its what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!! You will fall in love with all the characters ( terrific ensemble ) and root for the magical and endearing leads Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.”

Read his full note below:

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Loveyapa 2.5 out of 5 stars.

He wrote, “Loveyapa makes no great demands on our grey cells but it isn't, at the same time, the kind of Hindi film that lets you watch it without having to bank upon your brain. As it hurtles along, the film conveys a bunch of pertinent notions about daunting impediments to finding, nurturing and holding on to love and trust in a hyperconnected, fast-moving world where 'truth' is a heartless, shape-shifting, frequently judgement-clouding monster.”

Loveyapa marks the big-screen debut of Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan.

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor appeared in Netflix's The Archies, alongside Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Junaid made his acting debut in Netflix's Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, which was released in June 2024.