<i>Loveyapa</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor's Film Struggles

Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has had a slow start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.50 crore on its second day in India, following an opening-day collection of Rs 1.15 crore. The total box office collection in India now stands at Rs 2.65 crore.

On Saturday, the film, which also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Mandan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yusus Khan, Yuktam Kholsa, and Kunj Anand, recorded an overall 14.35% occupancy for its Hindi version. Chennai had the highest occupancy at 56%, despite only 9 shows, followed by Bengaluru at 25.67%, Pune at 20.33%, and Mumbai at 20%.

Meanwhile, Badass Ravikumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva, which also released on the same day, gave tough competition to Loveyapa. Badass Ravikumar opened with Rs 2.75 crore and earned Rs 2 crore on its second day.

Loveyapa, a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, joins a list of recent remakes like Baby John and Deva, which also didn't perform well at the box office. On the other hand, re-releases such as Christopher Nolan's sci-fi classic Interstellar and Harshvardhan Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam are performing decently in theatres.