Loveratri Song Tera Hua: Warina Hussain And Aayush Sharma Will Remind You Of Your First Love Ever

Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma in Tera Hua song (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Tera Hua is sung by Atif Aslam Loveratri is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Navratri Loveratri releases on October 5

Loveratri's new song Tera Hua will definitely find a place on your playlist. The romantic number tracks the budding love story of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, which starts with exchanging text messages. Aayush asks Warina if he could show her his hometown and later, the duo are seen exploring different places in the city on a bike. The song has some dream sequences also, where Aayush and Warina are seen romancing with each other. Tera Hua is sung beautifully by Atif Aslam and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It is the third song from the film. The previous two songs - Chogada and Akh Lad Jave - were peppy tracks.

Watch Tera Hua here.

Loveratri, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Navratri in Gujarat. Aayush Sharma plays a garba teacher, who falls in love with Warina, when she visits his town during the festival. Both Aayush and Warina are debuting in Bollywood with Loveratri. Actors Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy are also part of the film.

Advertisement

Aayush is Salman Khan's brother-in-law. The film is being produced by Salman Khan's production house. At the trailer launch of Loveratri, Salman revealed that Aayush rejected around 10 scripts before signing this film. "When Abhiraj Minawala and Aayush heard the story, they agreed to do the film. Before that, I was getting kind of pissed off with him (Aayush) because I sent him about 9-10 scripts but he didn't like those," news agency IANS quoted Salman as saying.

Loveratri releases on October 5.

(With IANS inputs)