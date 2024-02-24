Love, Actually: Kajol And Ajay Devgn In New Pics On Their Wedding Anniversary

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: Kajol)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who celebrate their 25th marriage anniversary today, shared a couple of pictures on their respective social media handles. In the pictures shared, Kajol and Ajay can be seen posing for the cameras with big smiles on their faces. Kajol can be seen wearing a green top, paired with black pants. Ajay Devgn can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. They captioned the pictures, "Thank u so much for all your good wishes and love." Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, "Happy anniversary" in the comments section. Director Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, "Happy Happy anniversary to the both of you." Take a look:

Kajol also shared daughter Nysa's wish on her Instagram story. The post features a throwback picture of Ajay Devgn. and Kajol. The caption accompanying the picture reads, "Love you... result! 25 years happy anniversary." The text is replete with a string of emojis.

A couple of days back, Ajay Devgn shared a perfect famjam picture on the occasion of his mother Veena Devgn's birthday. The picture features Ajay, his mother Veena Devgn, his wife Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug. In the picture, Yug can be seen kissing his grandmother on her cheek. Nysa can be seen dressed in an orange outfit. Ajay can be seen posing for the camera while Kajol looks at her mother-in-law. Sharing the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Your love is the guiding light to our family Maa... Happy birthday to you." Take a look:

On the occasion of new year, Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared a few family pictures. The pictures feature Kajol, Ajay Devgn, their daughter Nysa, son Yug, Ajay's mother Veena Devgn. In one click, they can be seen accompanied by Maniesh Paul ( Paul as well. Kajol wrote in the caption, "First post of 2024 and the thought that keeps coming gratitude gratitude gratitude ..." Take a look:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999. They are parents to Nysa and Yug. They co-starred in films like Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Hulchul, to name a few.