Love Aaj Kal 2 Actress Arushi Sharma Is A Happy Bride In Unseen Pics From Wedding

The images were shared on Instagram. (courtesy: _arushisharma)

Actress Arushi Sharma, who rose to fame with her stint in Imtiaz Ali's film Love Aaj Kal 2 got married to casting director Vaibhav Vishant on April 18. Recently, Arushi Sharma shared some unseen photos from her wedding on social media. The pictures were from her bridal photoshoot. For her wedding, Arushi looked stunning in a light pink, intricately embroidered lehenga choli paired with a tulle dupatta and broad Kundan jewellery. Captioning the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Forever starts now." Check out the post below.

A few days ago, Arushi Sharma shared a series of pictures from her wedding on social media. In one of the pictures, the couple looks lost in each other's eyes during the gatbandhan rituals. They were their happiest selves while posing for the photos.

In another photo, Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant are seen standing on a stage decorated with rose petals, happily posing for the camera after exchanging garlands. Vaibhav complemented Arushi's look in an ivory sherwani with floral patterns and a matching turban.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Arushi wrote, "Forever etched in the fabric of time-18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness we whispered promises in each other's tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings.

Take a look at the post here.

Arushi's acting journey began with a small role in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, but it was her performance in Love Aaj Kal 2 that catapulted her into the limelight in 2020. Since then, she has been a part of several films. She was also seen in the Netflix film Jadugar and the series Kala Paani.