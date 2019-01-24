'Looks Like Deepika Padukone's Photoshoot': The Internet On Viral Pics From Her Friend's Wedding

Deepika Padukone with Srila Rao. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Deepika attended cinematographer Srila Rao's wedding in Sri Lanka in 2016 Instagram users were not impressed with the focus on Deepika "This Is the Bride's day. How insensitive," wrote an Instagram user

A picture of Deepika Padukone from cinematographer Srila Rao's wedding in 2016 recently went viral after Sabyasachi shared new pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram page as a part of his 'Inspirational Wedding Series.' One of the pictures, in which photographer Mark Swaroop focussed on Deepika helping Srila, upset the Internet for keeping the bride out of focus. "So sad to see that they are focussing on Deepika instead of the bride," wrote an Instagram user. Another BTS picture from the event, which ticked the wrong boxes per social media, showed Srila admiring her final look in the mirror with Deepika Padukone by her side. "In every photo, there's Deepika. Why? Don't use her as a prop," a comment on the post read.

The Internet criticised the photographer for making the bride out of focus and an Instagram user commented: "This Is the Bride's day. How insensitive."

Here are some comments on the post:

In another picture, Deepika can be seen watching over her friend getting ready apparently for a pre-wedding party. "This looks more like Deepika Padukone's photoshoot," read a comment.

Deepika Padukone attended her friends' wedding in Sri Lanka with her then-boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

Like her friend Srila, Deepika Padukone also opted to be a Sabyasachi bride when she married Ranveer Singh in November 2018. Sabyasachi Mukerjee was appointed the couturier for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding. He reworked a traditional kanjeevaram saree from the House of Angadi for Deepika on her Konkani wedding day and designed her fantastic red outfit for the Sindhi wedding. The couple opted for complementary Sabyasachi outfits for their first few public appearances too.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in 2018's top film "Padmaavat" and her upcoming film is Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar.