Look, Janhvi Kapoor. We Found Your Doppelganger (In A Sabyasachi Shoot)

A model from the catalogue of Sabyasachi's latest collection resembles Janhvi Kapoor - or so we think

March 30, 2018
Janhvi Kapoor (L) and Sabyasachi's model (R) (Images by Janhvi and Sabyasachi)

New Delhi: 

Seen the catalogue of Sabaysachi Mukerjee's latest bridal collection (inspired by Satyajit Ray's acclaimed film Jalsaghar) yet? We have. Yes, the collection is fabulous but it was a model from the group who caught our attention - because we think she looks a lot like late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, at least in profile. Did we just find Janhvi Kapoor's doppelganger? Both young women, the model in Sabyasachi's photoshoot and Janhvi Kapoor, have similar sharp features and big eyes. We compared some pictures of Janhvi Kapoor from Instagram with those of Sabyasachi's model. One such set of juxtaposed images here:
 
janhvi kapoor lookalike instagram

Janhvi Kapoor (L) and Sabyasachi's model (R) (Images by Janhvi and Sabyasachi)



Here's a close up of the Sabyasachi model:
 
 

"Jalsaghar" or The Music Room by Satyajit Ray is perhaps one of my most favourite films of all times. Written by Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay, depicting a poignant tale of a classic social war between old and new money, Jalsaghar traces the decline in status of a Bengal zamindar and his valiant effort to uphold his prestige through patronage of art and culture. The film was an eye opener on many levels, the powerful visual narrative, the usage of classical music and dance, the sophistication of the costumes and in general the sense of cultural evolvement that people had. Growing up in Calcutta, I have seen the importance of music and dance on the upbringing of young and impressionable children. Bharatnatyam, kathak, odissi, tanpura, tabla, sitar and classical singing was ubiquitous in every Bengali home. Irrespective of class and economic divide. Parents were very particular in inculcating a sense of pride about Indian heritage. And the children thought differently, spoke differently and behaved differently. The ladies are wearing hand-embroidered raw silk lehengas with badla dupattas from Lucknow and hand-printed organza veils with signature Sabyasachi zardosi borders. Their jewellery is crafted with uncut diamonds, rubies, emeralds, phiroza, yellow sapphire, basra and Japanese cultured pearls. The gentlemen are wearing hand-embroidered silk sherwanis with hand-printed organza safas and raw silk churidaars. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa #TarunVishwa Location Courtesy: Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad @tajfalaknuma #Sabyasachi #SpringSummer2018 #SS18 #DestinationWeddings #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on



What do you think - is that Janhvi's double or are we just seeing things? The resemblance is probably just restricted to the profile, though. We think one of these two models (or are they the same model?) is the one who looks like Janhvi from the side - they (or her) don't really look similar seen from the front.
 
sabyasachi instagram

Image courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee


Anyway, we had a fun Friday hunting out pictures of Janhvi Kapoor to compare to Sabyasachi's photoshoot (which, by the way, is utterly dreamy).

We're not alone in obsessing over celebrity lookalikes, the Internet is right there with us. Last year in November, a picture of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh went viral because social media was struck by how much she seemed to look like her Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Katrina Kaif.
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Then there's a Priyanka Chopra lookalike in Vancouver. Fitness vlogger Navpreet Banga was declared a "carbon copy of Priyanka" by the Internet long ago.
 
 


Plus, there's a picture of a petrol pump attendant who looks like Saif Ali Khan which is regularly resurrected online and actor Arbaaz Khan is the undeniable double of tennis star Roger Federer.

Back to Janhvi Kapoor - she is the older of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters. Her younger sister is Khushi, who is currently completing school in Mumbai. Janhvi, xxAGE, is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, which is produced by Karan Johar. Dhadak is a remake of Marathi film Sairat, for which the lead actress won a National Award. Dhadak adapts the central plot of Sairat into a different milieu but the premise of the two films will remain the same.

