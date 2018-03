Look, Janhvi Kapoor. We Found Your Doppelganger (In A Sabyasachi Shoot)

Highlights The model and Janhvi have similar sharp features and big eyes Katrina and Fatima Sana Shaikh look alike, the Internet thinks Priyanka Chopra's doppelganger is a fitness vlogger in Vancouver

Seen the catalogue of Sabaysachi Mukerjee's latest bridal collection (inspired by Satyajit Ray's acclaimed film) yet? We have. Yes, the collection is fabulous but it was a model from the group who caught our attention - because we think she looks a lot like late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, at least in profile. Did we just find Janhvi Kapoor's doppelganger? Both young women, the model in Sabyasachi's photoshoot and Janhvi Kapoor, have similar sharp features and big eyes. We compared some pictures of Janhvi Kapoor from Instagram with those of Sabyasachi's model. One such set of juxtaposed images here:Here's a close up of the Sabyasachi model:What do you think - is that Janhvi's double or are we just seeing things? The resemblance is probably just restricted to the profile, though. We think one of these two models (or are they the same model?) is the one who looks like Janhvi from the side - they (or her) don't really look similar seen from the front.Anyway, we had a fun Friday hunting out pictures of Janhvi Kapoor to compare to Sabyasachi's photoshoot (which, by the way, is utterly dreamy).We're not alone in obsessing over celebrity lookalikes, the Internet is right there with us. Last year in November, a picture of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh went viral because social media was struck by how much she seemed to look like herco-star Katrina Kaif.Then there's a Priyanka Chopra lookalike in Vancouver. Fitness vlogger Navpreet Banga was declared a "carbon copy of Priyanka" by the Internet long ago. Plus, there's a picture of a petrol pump attendant who looks like Saif Ali Khan which is regularly resurrected online and actor Arbaaz Khan is the undeniable double of tennis star Roger Federer.Back to Janhvi Kapoor - she is the older of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters. Her younger sister is Khushi, who is currently completing school in Mumbai. Janhvi, xxAGE, is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in, which is produced by Karan Johar.is a remake of Marathi film, for which the lead actress won a National Award.adapts the central plot ofinto a different milieu but the premise of the two films will remain the same.