Look, Janhvi Kapoor. We Found Your Doppelganger (In A Sabyasachi Shoot)

"Jalsaghar" or The Music Room by Satyajit Ray is perhaps one of my most favourite films of all times. Written by Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay, depicting a poignant tale of a classic social war between old and new money, Jalsaghar traces the decline in status of a Bengal zamindar and his valiant effort to uphold his prestige through patronage of art and culture. The film was an eye opener on many levels, the powerful visual narrative, the usage of classical music and dance, the sophistication of the costumes and in general the sense of cultural evolvement that people had. Growing up in Calcutta, I have seen the importance of music and dance on the upbringing of young and impressionable children. Bharatnatyam, kathak, odissi, tanpura, tabla, sitar and classical singing was ubiquitous in every Bengali home. Irrespective of class and economic divide. Parents were very particular in inculcating a sense of pride about Indian heritage. And the children thought differently, spoke differently and behaved differently. The ladies are wearing hand-embroidered raw silk lehengas with badla dupattas from Lucknow and hand-printed organza veils with signature Sabyasachi zardosi borders. Their jewellery is crafted with uncut diamonds, rubies, emeralds, phiroza, yellow sapphire, basra and Japanese cultured pearls. The gentlemen are wearing hand-embroidered silk sherwanis with hand-printed organza safas and raw silk churidaars.

