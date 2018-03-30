Look, Janhvi Kapoor. We Found Your Doppelganger (In A Sabyasachi Shoot)

Highlights
- The model and Janhvi have similar sharp features and big eyes
- Katrina and Fatima Sana Shaikh look alike, the Internet thinks
- Priyanka Chopra's doppelganger is a fitness vlogger in Vancouver
Here's a close up of the Sabyasachi model:
"Jalsaghar" or The Music Room by Satyajit Ray is perhaps one of my most favourite films of all times. Written by Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay, depicting a poignant tale of a classic social war between old and new money, Jalsaghar traces the decline in status of a Bengal zamindar and his valiant effort to uphold his prestige through patronage of art and culture. The film was an eye opener on many levels, the powerful visual narrative, the usage of classical music and dance, the sophistication of the costumes and in general the sense of cultural evolvement that people had. Growing up in Calcutta, I have seen the importance of music and dance on the upbringing of young and impressionable children. Bharatnatyam, kathak, odissi, tanpura, tabla, sitar and classical singing was ubiquitous in every Bengali home. Irrespective of class and economic divide. Parents were very particular in inculcating a sense of pride about Indian heritage. And the children thought differently, spoke differently and behaved differently.
What do you think - is that Janhvi's double or are we just seeing things? The resemblance is probably just restricted to the profile, though. We think one of these two models (or are they the same model?) is the one who looks like Janhvi from the side - they (or her) don't really look similar seen from the front.
Anyway, we had a fun Friday hunting out pictures of Janhvi Kapoor to compare to Sabyasachi's photoshoot (which, by the way, is utterly dreamy).
We're not alone in obsessing over celebrity lookalikes, the Internet is right there with us. Last year in November, a picture of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh went viral because social media was struck by how much she seemed to look like her Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Katrina Kaif.
Then there's a Priyanka Chopra lookalike in Vancouver. Fitness vlogger Navpreet Banga was declared a "carbon copy of Priyanka" by the Internet long ago.
Back to Janhvi Kapoor - she is the older of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters. Her younger sister is Khushi, who is currently completing school in Mumbai. Janhvi, xxAGE, is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, which is produced by Karan Johar. Dhadak is a remake of Marathi film Sairat, for which the lead actress won a National Award. Dhadak adapts the central plot of Sairat into a different milieu but the premise of the two films will remain the same.