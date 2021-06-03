Look In Mira Rajput's Direction. You Might Just See The Brighter Side Of Things

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Hello there, Mira Rajput! A new day means a new Instagram post from Mira, who is the undisputed queen of one-liners. On Thursday, Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of her current mood and it's one of optimism. Without saying much, Mira Rajput revealed that her present state of mind is to look at the brighter side of things. What exactly Mira is talking about, is left open to interpretation. To go with her thought of the day, Mira picked just the right photo - she can be seen staring at something outside the frame with a straight-faced expression. "Looking at the bright side," she wrote along with the balloon icon, which stands for celebration. In Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's household, birthdays are coming up in the next few months. While Mira and her son have their birthdays in September, daughter Misha's is in August.

In her latest Instagram photo, Mira looks every bit stunning in a pair of wine coloured separates in satin. She styled her look with some sparkling pieces of jewellery. Take a look at Mira Rajput's post here:

Mira Rajput's Instagram posts also often lighten the mood on Instagram. In this one, she wanted to normalize "napping" on the eve of a birthday celebration.

Here's when Mira Rajput took us by surprise, or did she?

Here's what Mira Rajput converted her garden into a DIY gym. We like.

Mira Rajput and actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary in July this year. The couple often trend for their loved-up exchanges on social media.