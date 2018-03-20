Long Time No See, Tanushree Dutta (Remember Her? Click Here If You Don't)

Former actress Tanushree Dutta, best-known for her debut film Aashiq Banaya Aapne, celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday. Her picture was shared by sister Ishita Dutta, who wished her with a heart-warming post on Instagram. "Happy birthday, didi. I love you so much. Thank you for always being there. Thank you for being my best friend, my gossip partner. I wish you all the happiness, may all your wishes come true. I really, really miss you. So come back soon and have a great birthday," wrote Ishita. "Long time, Tanushree" and "waiting for your new film" are some of the comments posted on their picture.
Highlights
- Tanushree's sister Ishita posted a picture with her
- "Long time, Tanushree," a user commented
- Tanushree's last Hindi film released in 2010
Happy birthday, Tanushree.
Tanushree Dutta has shared some birthday party pictures from her unverified Instagram account. She has posted pictures from New Jersey.
Comments
Her sister Ishita married actor Vatsal Sheth last November in Mumbai. The couple had featured together in the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa Mukerji, Tanuja, Sohail Khan and Bobby Deol were a part of their wedding. Ishita has co-starred with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam.