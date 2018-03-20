Long Time No See, Tanushree Dutta (Remember Her? Click Here If You Don't)

Tanushree Dutta, best-known for her debut film Aashiq Banaya Aapne, celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 20, 2018 17:07 IST
Former actress Tanushree Dutta, best-known for her debut film Aashiq Banaya Aapne, celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday. Her picture was shared by sister Ishita Dutta, who wished her with a heart-warming post on Instagram. "Happy birthday, didi. I love you so much. Thank you for always being there. Thank you for being my best friend, my gossip partner. I wish you all the happiness, may all your wishes come true. I really, really miss you. So come back soon and have a great birthday," wrote Ishita. "Long time, Tanushree" and "waiting for your new film" are some of the comments posted on their picture.
 


Happy birthday, Tanushree.

Tanushree Dutta has shared some birthday party pictures from her unverified Instagram account. She has posted pictures from New Jersey.
 
 

Happy Budday@Cheesecake factory.Edison Nj.

A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on


 
 

#fundaymonday #happybirthdaytome #totallysober

A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on



Comments
In 2003, Tanushree Dutta was crowned Miss India. She made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. The film was a hit at the box office. She later appeared in films such as Chocolate, Raqeeb, Dhol, Risk and Good Boy, Bad Boy. 2010's Apartment was her last Hindi film. In the same year, she starred in Tamil film Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai. Her music video Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re was an instant hit.

Her sister Ishita married actor Vatsal Sheth last November in Mumbai. The couple had featured together in the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa Mukerji, Tanuja, Sohail Khan and Bobby Deol were a part of their wedding. Ishita has co-starred with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam.
 

