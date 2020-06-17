'Long Post Alert:' Mini Mathur's Cheat Sheet To Keep Her Kids Happy

Mini Mathur shared this image. (Image courtesy: minimathur )

Mini Mathur found a way to keep her kids happy during tough times. On Wednesday, the actress shared a super cute picture along with her son Vivaan and daughter Sairah. However, it will be tough to pick what we liked more about Mini Mathur's post - the caption or the photograph. She shared a cheat sheet of sorts to keep her kids happy during such tough times. She began the post saying, "Long post alert. The world is going crazy right now. If a virus wasn't enough to scare us into locking up, we had the largest, saddest human migration in history, cyclones, earthquakes, and now a scary border tussle while folks are going unhinged speculating about the agenda that led to the sad demise of a young life."

She added in her post, "It's a tough time to bring up kids. To make yourself (and them) believe that this freaky time will disappear soon and there will still be a world worth living in. To give them a sense of security and yet not lull them into an imaginary lala land. Every day I wake up and try and make the day into a game, a contest. A simulation we need to navigate to get out alive. That there is a pot of gold to be won at the end of this unbelievable set up."

Mini Mathur signed off the post saying, "It's scary but as parents we are all doing our best to keep it light for our kids. Because like my favourite film by Antonio Benigni, we gotta keep believing that 'Life Is Beautiful."

Mini Mathur was an MTV VJ for four years, alongside Maria Goretti, Cyrus Sahukar and Malaika Arora. She later hosted Indian Idol, and appeared in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was recently seen in Amazon prime's web-series Mind The Malhotras, co-starring Cyrus Sahukar and Denzil Smith.

Mini Mathur is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is best-known for directing films like New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom and Tubelight among others.