Lollapalooza India 2024: Taapsee Pannu Had This Much Fun At 'Jijaji' Nick Jonas' Concert

Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, performed at the music festival Lollapalooza India on Saturday evening in Mumbai. Lollapalooza, which marked the Jonas Brothers' first ever India concert, was also attended by Dunki star Taapsee Pannu along with her friends including Aspirants actor Abhilash Thapliyal and Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. However, what caught our attention was this video shared by Taapsee Pannu on her Instagram feed in which she can be seen enjoying the concert. The actress looked beautiful in a grey dress as she was seen enjoying Nick Jonas' performance on stage. She captioned the video, "Jijaji stage par hain (brother-in-law is on stage). To those seeking some context, earlier in the concert, the crowd was heard cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" as Nick Jonas performed on the stage. ICYDK, Nick Jonas is often called "jiju" by the Indian paparazzi as the singer is married to Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra. The video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on social media.

Take a look at the story below:

Other pictures and videos from inside the concert was also shared by Abhilash Thapliyal, who had worked with Taapsee in the film Dobaaraa. In the pictures shared, Abhilash can be seen posing with his Dobaaraa co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. He also shared an image of Nick on stage and captioned it "Jiaaa Ji." In another video, in which Nick can be seen exiting the stage, Abhilash summed up his emotion by using this famous dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He wrote, "Jiaa Ji, tussi ja rahe ho, tussi na jao (brother-in-law, are you leaving? please don't leave)."

Take a look at the stories below:

Now take a look at the video of the audience chanting "Jijaji" at the concert:

After their concert at Lollapalooza, Nick Jonas, along with brothers Kevin and Joe attended the grand welcome party hosted by Natasha Poonawalla. The guestlist also included Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Malaika Arora and others.

On the personal front, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They have a daughter named Malti Marie together, who celebrated her 2nd birthday earlier this month.