Logan Williams, Who Played The Younger Barry Allen In TV Show The Flash, Dies At 16

Logan Williams starred in The Flash (courtesy 99dragonflies)

Highlights Logan Williams was mourned by his 'The Flash' co-star

"Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts," wrote Grant Gustin

The family is "absolutely devastated," said the late actor's mother

Teenaged actor Logan Williams, best known starring as the younger Barry Allen in TV series The Flash, died at 16. The news was confirmed by his mother to Tri-City News, which is a loal publication of Coquitlam, Logan William's hometown. While the cause of his death hasn't been revealed yet, Logan Williams' mother Marlyse told Tri-City News that his death has left the family "absolutely devastated." Preventive measures issued due to the coronavirus have made the mourning period worse for the family. "I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," Marlyse said and added: "It's hard."

Actor Grant Gustin, who plays the titular character in The Flash and whose younger version was played by Logan Williams, mourned the death of his co-star in an Instagram post.

"Just hearing the devastating news," he wrote for a photo of himself, Williams and co-star Jesse L Martin. "This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone," Grant Gustin wrote.

Apart from his role in The Flash, Logan Williams has also starred in popular TV series such as When Calls the Heart, Supernatural and The Whispers.

As per Tri-City News, Logan Williams is survived by his parents and grandparents.