Lisa Ray And Husband Jason Dehni Announce Birth Of Twin Daughters Via Surrogacy. See Pics

Lisa Ray with daughters Sufi and Soleil (Courtesy lisaraniray)

Actress Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni have become parents to twin daughters - Sufi and Soleil. The actress announced the news on social media with adorable photos of the new born babies along with excerpts from her interview to Bombay Times. Sufi and Soleil were born via surrogacy. The 46-year-old actress in an interview to Bombay Times revealed that she wanted to share her story with everyone in order to remove the stigma attached around surrogacy. "Hopefully, our story can give hope to others who are struggling to have kids. Life throws you both challenges and miracles, and I'm unspeakably grateful for my miracle daughters," read an excerpt from Lisa Ray's interview to Bombay Times.

Lisa Ray, a cancer survivor, narrated the ordeals she faced during the process and said that it was the support of her husband, friends and family, which helped her sail through the difficult times. "We hired an agency to help, had an unsuccessful attempt in Mexico, and spent a lot of money, emotional resources and sleepless nights. But as a cancer survivor, I firmly believe in overcoming the odds. And with my husband and a few close friends' support, we hoped for the best," she told Bombay Times.

Talking about her husband's role in the journey, Lisa Ray said: "My husband and I are becoming parents in our mid-40s, which is also unconventional, but the right time for us. I love to see Jason with them, growing into his new role as a father, holding them, changing diapers, with a burp cloth I got him, which is embroidered with 'Men Who Change Diapers, Change the World'."

In the Bombay Times article, Lisa explained how her cancer diagnosis prevented her from having a baby, hence the couple decided to go with surrogacy. "It has been an arduous and interesting experience. Having been diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a form of blood cancer) in 2009, which requires me to be on a lifelong dose of medication, pre-empted the possibility for me to carry children myself. Fortunately, technology has progressed where there are choices and new possibilities for having children. My husband and I decided to pursue surrogacy. India was the obvious choice. We consulted a reputed fertility doctor, but a week before we could begin, India outlawed commercial surrogacy."

However, Lisa reveals that embracing motherhood was never on the cards but once she married Jason, her desire to have children grew. "Many things in my life have been unplanned. So, when the desire for children grew after I married my soulmate, Jason Dehni, it frankly caught me by surprise, Bombay Times quoted Lisa as saying.

Bringing up the next generation to be kind is the greatest chance we have for a better future. I can't resist whispering in their tiny ears - 'The Future is Female'," she concluded.

Lisa Ray was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2009 and a year later in April, she was declared a survivor. Lisa married Jason Dehni, a banking executive, in 2012 in Napa Valley, California.

Lisa is best known for featuring in the song Afreen Afreen, composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. She has featured in films such as Bollywood/Hollywood, Water, I Can't Think Straight and Veerappan. She was last seen in Bollywood film Dobaara, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.