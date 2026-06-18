Lindsay Lohan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Note For "Favourite Person" Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her husband Bader Shammas's 39th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media. On Wednesday, June 17, the 39-year-old shared a touching video montage featuring special moments from their life together.

Set to the uplifting song Home by Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, the video included sweet photos of her with Bader as well as precious family snapshots with their son, Luai, whom they welcomed in 2023. The post highlighted the family's love and happiness and we are in total awe.

Along with the warm video, Lindsay penned a heartwarming note for Shammas. She captioned, “Happy Birthday to my favourite person. You're an incredible husband, the most loving father, and the kind of friend everyone hopes to have in their life.”

She went on to say, “The way you love and care for our family, and the joy you bring to Luai every day, means more than words can ever say.”

“Thank you for the life we've built together, for your strength, your loyalty, and for always believing in our future. Luai and I are so lucky to have you. I love you endlessly. Happy Birthday,” Lohan concluded.

Lohan and Shammas were first linked romantically in 2020. A year later, in November 2021, the singer announced that she had exchanged rings with Shammas.

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote on Instagram while showing off her engagement ring in cozy photos with Shammas.

The couple had tied the wedding knot in July 2022, but they didn't officially announce their marriage or wedding date. The news of their nuptials came after The Parent Trap star called Shammas her “husband” in an Instagram post just before their marriage was confirmed.

The couple then embraced parenthood in July 2023 with the birth of their baby boy, whom they named Luai.