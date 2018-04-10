Like This Pic Of Twinkle Khanna And Nitara? So Do Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol And Others

"Twinkle Khanna, this picture is priceless," read a comment on her picture with daughter Nitara

Updated: April 10, 2018 14:33 IST
Twinkle Khanna shared this picture with Nitara (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

New Delhi: 

  1. "This picture is love," read a comment
  2. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sussanne Khan and others have liked the picture
  3. Nitara is all of five
"Twinkle Khanna, this picture is priceless," read a comment on the author's picture with daughter Nitara, shared recently. The picture features Twinkle and Nitara looking at each other and the little one seems to be shushing her mother. "When you love someone so deeply that you see all your tomorrows strung together in their eyes," she captioned the post, adding the hashtag 'motherhood.' "This picture is love" and "such a precious moment" are the other comments posted on the mother-daughter adorable photo. Another comment on which we chanced upon is kind of interesting and we wonder whether Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her outspoken personality, had read it or not? It reads as - "May be she is the only one who could dare to keep finger on your mouth #JustKidding #DaughtersAreTheBest."

Here's Twinkle Khanna and Nitara's picture.
 


(Isn't it adorable?)

The picture has been liked by celebs like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and others.

On Sunday afternoon, we spotted Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, their son Aarav, 15, and Nitara, 5, at a restaurant in Bandra. The family of four arrived were casually dressed for the lunch date and later, Akshay and Twinkle posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at the pictures here.
 
akshay kumar ndtv

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna with kids

akshay kumar ndtv

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna posed for the cameras


Akshay Kumar, 50, and Twinkle Khanna, 43, have been married since 2001. Twinkle, a former actress, gave up an acting career to be an interior designer and she is now a best-selling author and also debuted as producer this year. She recently produced Akshay Kumar's PadMan and has authored Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.
 

Twinkle KhannaTwinkle Khanna Nitara

