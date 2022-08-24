Ananya Panday Checked Off 17 Cities From Her Travel List During Liger Promotions

Ananya Panday shared these images. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is here, there and everywhere thanks to her upcoming film Liger, which is all set to release in theatres on August 25. The team of Liger is on the final day of promotions. Looking back on the whirlwind promotional spree, Ananya Panday has shared a bunch of happy pictures and videos with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, along with a warm note. Speaking about all the love that came the actors' way during the promotions, Ananya wrote, “34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities - what's kept us going is your love. We've been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow. We do it all for you. Enjoy Liger.” The video, in the post, also offers glimpses of all the cities the team visited.

Speaking about Liger's leading man and her co-star Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday said, “Also an appreciation post for this guy right here. Vijay Deverakonda I wouldn't want it any other way and I couldn't imagine this adventure with anyone else - you're simply the best, thank you for being you.”

Replying to the post, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey wished her daughter love and luck.

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday and team were in Lucknow to promote the film. In the caption, Ananya said, “Muskuraiye aap Lucknow mein hai. Liger is out day after and I cannot control my smile.”

Before that Ananya Panday was in Delhi and visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

See the image here:

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda also visited Kochi, Kerala and were seen enjoying the famous Kerala sadya while in the city. In the caption, she said, “VD: ‘Enjoy enjoy, no hurry' while I devour my third payasam. Kochi - Enikke ninne ishtamanu.”

Here are some images that she shared from Bengaluru:

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday also got clicked – looking gorgeous as always – in Warangal.

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson, has been directed by Puri Jagannadh.