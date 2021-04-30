Life Without Rishi Kapoor 'Will Never Be The Same' For Neetu Kapoor. See What She Wrote On His Death Anniversary

A throwback of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. (courtesy neetu54)

On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, his wife Neetu Kapoor put together the best throwback picture and set of words to remember the late actor. In her note, Neetu Kapoor wrote of the void that Rishi Kapoor's absence left but "life will go on." The veteran actress, who keeps the actor's memories alive by sharing priceless moments on her social media profile, wrote in her note: "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him...Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. Sometimes his wise advice: his wise cracks: his anecdotes."

Neetu Kapoor added that she and her family have "celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips" and that they "have accepted life will never be the same without him! But life will go on."

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor met on the sets of the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan. They got married in 1980. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor co-starred in films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein and Zinda Dil, among many others. After their marriage, the actors worked together in films like Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam, which also starred their son Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital in April last year. He was diagnosed with cancer three years ago and flew to New York for treatment. He returned to Mumbai in September 2019 after having spent nearly a year in the US. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. His last project was the 2019 film The Body. The actor had also signed a project with Deepika Padukone, which was to be a remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's The Intern. The film will now feature Amitabh Bachchan.