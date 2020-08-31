Let's Face It, Shibani Dandekar's Favourite Reading Spot Is Way Cooler Than Ours

Shibani Dandekar shared this image. (courtesy: shibanidandekar )

Highlights Shibani posted a picture of herself from a beach

She can be seen reading a book in the photograph

Shibani celebrated her 40th birthday last week

Any place is a good place to read but if you take a look at Shibani Dandekar's "favourite reading spot," you might turn green with envy. On Monday, the 40-year-old actress shared a stunning photograph of herself reading from a picturesque location, on her Instagram profile. In the aforementioned picture, Shibani Dandekar can be seen reading a book (we don't know which one) but she surely seems to be having a great time as she chills on a beach, dressed in neon swimwear. She summed up the mood of the picture in a sentence and she did it in style. "One of my favourite reading spots," she wrote. The post, no points for guessing, was replete with heart and fire emojis.

Check out Shibani Dandekar's post here:

On Thursday, the actress celebrated her 40th birthday. She received some super cute birthday greetings from her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar and sister Anusha Dandekar. "You'll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday. Love you," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

Shibani Dandekar's Instagram profile is a sheer delight. She frequently shares pictures from her life. She chose these words by Khalil Gibran and picture of herself with a perfect sunset to sum her emotions. "No matter how long the storm lasts the sun always shines behind the clouds." This is the post we are referring to:

Shibani Dandekar, a popular name in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! Season 2.