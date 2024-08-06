Leonardo DiCaprio Is Rumoured To Be Dating Model Vittoria Ceretti. Here's Everything We Know

Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, is once again in news for his dating life. The actor is reportedly said to be dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 26. According to a news report by People, the rumoured couple were photographed when they were out for a swim while yachting off the coast of Sardinia. Meanwhile, according to the photos posted by Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio was also accompanied by his The Great Gatsby co-star Tobey Maguire and his rumourfed girlfriend model Babette Strijbos. In April this year, a source told People that Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria had a "date night with friends" at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

"The restaurant has been Leo's favorite for years and he's enjoyed date nights with Vittoria several times. She's, of course, Italian, so she takes care of ordering all the favorites," People quoted the source as saying.

The rumours about Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti dating first surfaced in August 2023 when they were spotted in California with iced coffee and ice cream.

Vittoria Ceretti has walked the ramp for top designers in over 400 fashion shows and has appeared on the cover of Vogue and its international editions more than twenty times.

Leonardo DiCaprio was previously dating Camila Morrone. The actor and his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards and they broke up last year after reportedly dating for over 4 years. After that, the actor was said to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Amid rumours of them dating, a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid from a club in New York went viral in September 2022. In February last year, there were rumours that the Titanic actor was dating a 19-year-old model Eden Polani. He was pictured next to her at a music event. However, a source told Page Six that the two are not dating. "There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to (Eden Polani) at a music party, along with many other people," the source was quoted as saying.

He was briefly said to be dating Indian-origin model Neelam Gill in June last year. However, she clarified on Instagram, "Just to clear up any rumors... I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame."