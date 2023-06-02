Meet Neelam Gill - The Indian-Origin Model Rumoured To Be Dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Neelam Gill shared this image. (courtesy: neelamkg)

Indian-origin model Neelam Gill is the talk of the town. The British-Indian model made headlines after she was spotted with Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio. As per a report by Page Six, the 28-year-old model was clicked at the Chiltern Firehouse in London with the 58-year-old actor, sparking dating rumours. The couple was not alone but accompanied by the actor's mother. The dinner meeting comes just weeks after Neelam Gill and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted together at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. With this, Neelam Gill joins the long list of celebrities who have been romantically linked to the actor.

Who is Neelam Gill?

Neelam Gill has been a name to reckon with in the modelling industry for many years now. Neelam, who describes herself as a British- Punjabi model, began modelling at the age of 14. Nearly a decade ago, Neelam Gill made history by becoming the first Indian model featured in a Burberry campaign. About the development, Neelam Gill told Teen Vogue, "I'm really happy that I'm working for a company that embraces diversity, especially because Burberry's a British brand and they realise that being British doesn't just mean being white." The following year, she became the face of American lifestyle retailer Abercrombie & Fitch.

More recently, the Indian-origin model was spotted in Mumbai for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. About the occasion, she wrote, “India is definitely on the map and will always have my heart was an absolute pleasure to attend the opening of @nmacc.india; from a world-class fashion exhibition (curated by @hamishbowles) to ‘The Great Indian Musical', with an incredible performance by Mrs Nita Ambani herself! I will earnestly cherish the memories of this experience, the pride shared for our culture and all the wonderful people I crossed paths with and exchanged joy/laughter/energy with from around the world, who travelled to celebrate the opening of the NMACC and learn more about our roots…”

Check out the post here:

Before that Neelam Gill was also part of Dior's maiden show in India, for which she walked the ramp. “My first-ever runway for Dior!! honoured is an understatement… deeply grateful to have been a part of this moment in history, especially as a Punjabi girl. It was truly magical and emotional to see our culture and heritage celebrated by a fashion house I've admired for so many years.”

Leonardo DiCaprio was previously dating model-actress Camila Morrone. The couple broke up in 2022 after dating for four years. The actor was last seen in Killers Of The Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese, alongside Robert De Niro which opened at this year's Cannes Film Festival.