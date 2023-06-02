Leonardo DiCaprio's Outing With Indian-Origin Model Neelam Gill Sparks Dating Rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio pictured at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, is once again in news for his dating life. The actor is reportedly set to be dating model Neelam Gill, 28. According to a news report by Page Six, the Academy Award winning actor was clicked at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Tuesday, where he was accompanied by Neelam Gill. The actor's mother Irmelin Indenbirken was also pictured with him. In her Instagram bio, Neelam Gill describes herself as a "British Punjabi model." Neelam Gill attended the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera last month. Leonardo DiCaprio was also at the film festival for the screening of his film Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Here's a picture of Neelam's red carpet moment at Cannes this year.

Leonardo DiCaprio was previously dating Camila Morrone. The actor and his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards and they broke up last year after reportedly dating for over 4 years. After that, the actor was said to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Amid rumours of them dating, a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid from a club in New York went viral in September last year. In February this year, there were rumours that the Titanic actor was dating a 19-year-old model Eden Polani. He was pictured next to her at a music event. However, a source told Page Six that the two are not dating. "There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to (Eden Polani) at a music party, along with many other people," the source was quoted as saying.

Leonardo DiCaprio's film credits includes Titanic, The Revenant, Shutter Island, The Great Gatsby, The Aviator, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Django Unchained, Inception, Blood Diamond, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, The Departed, Catch Me If You Can, Don't Look Up and What's Eating Gilbert Grape, among other iconic films.

The actor recently starred in Killers Of The Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese. The film also features Robert De Niro and it it opened at this year's Cannes Film Festival.