'Legends Don't Die:' Ira On The Death Of Her Father Aamir Khan's Assistant Amos

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights Aamir Khan's assistant Amos died on Tuesday

Aamir and Kiran Rao attended his funeral on Wednesday

"Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee," wrote Ira

A day after the death of Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos, the actor's daughter Ira Khan shared an emotional note for him, on her Instagram story on Thursday. "RIP Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee, look cool, playing saath-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn't think you'd ever not be around. Legends don't die," wrote Ira. Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao, wearing masks, attended the funeral of their assistant Amos on Wednesday afternoon. Amos, who had worked with the actor for about 25 years, died of a massive heart attack at the Holy Family hospital in Mumbai at the age of 60, reported news agency PTI.

Read Ira Khan's note here:

Screenshot of Ira Khan's Instagram story.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were photographed at Amos' funeral on Wednesday afternoon.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan at Amos' funeral.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao photographed arriving at the funeral.

Aamir Khan's close friend Karim Hajee told news agency PTI that that both Aamir and Kiran were "devastated" by Amos' death. "He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devastated. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him," said Mr Hajee.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.

Aamir Khan's next project is Laal Singh Chaddha, remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film will also star Aamir's 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.