Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And Others Pay Tributes To Legendary Sprinter Milkha Singh

He died on Friday

He had recovered from COVID-19 earlier this week

Olympic sprinter Milkha Singh died on Friday at a Chandigarh hospital due to post-Covid complications. He was 91. The legendary athlete, who represented India at three Olympic games, had tested for the novel coronavirus on May 19. He was asymptomatic and in-home isolation at his residence in Chandigarh. Days later, on May 24, the sprinter was admitted to a hospital due to "COVID pneumonia". He was then moved to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), where he died on June 18 after a month-long battle with the deadly virus. This comes just days after former Indian women volleyball team captain Nirmal Kaur, the wife of Milkha Singh died, at a Mohali hospital due to complications related to COVID-19 infection.

Minutes after Milkha Singh's death, tributes poured in on Twitter, with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who played the role of legendary athlete in his biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, penning an emotional note. The actor-director wrote that a part of his was still refusing to believe that Milkha Singh was no more. "Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you, the side that when it sets its mind on something, just never gives up," Farhan wrote, adding, "And the truth is that you will always be alive."

Farhan added that Milkha Singh represented India, he represented a dream and he represented how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and make him touch the sky. "For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing," the actor wrote, adding, "For those who didn't, as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart."

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan said he was in grief following the death of Milkha Singh. "The pride of India, a great athlete, a greater human. Waheguru di Mehr, prayers," he wrote.

"The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir," wrote actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted that he was incredibly sad to hear about the demise of Milkha Singh ji. "The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen. May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Si," he wrote in his tribute to the legendary sprinter.

Actor and parliamentarian Sunny Deol paid homage, saying, "The nation will remember you and seek inspiration from your life forever."

Calling him an incredible sportsman, actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Milkha Singh ji welcomed us into his home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I've ever had... He truly was an incredible sportsman, phenomenal host and above all an amazing human being... will be truly and deeply missed..."

Rest in peace Milkha Singh.