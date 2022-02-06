To Lata Mangeshkar, From Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal And Others From Music World

A throwback of Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman. (courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Highlights Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday

She died at the age of 92 in a Mumbai hospital

She was admitted to the hospital on January 8

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at the age of 92. ‘The Nightingale Of India', as she was popularly known, was taken to the intensive care unit on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19. The icon, who presented generations with unbridled joy through her songs, has been India's favourite voice ever since her debut in the 1940s. The loss, therefore, feels personal to scores of fans who have been paying tributes to the singer since the news of her death was made public. Renowned personalities from various fields have expressed their deepest condolences on social media.

Members of the music industry, in particular, have expressed profound grief over the death of the doyenne. Music composer-singer AR Rahman who has worked with Lata Mangeshkar several times shared a photo with the icon and wrote, “Love, respect and prayers.”

Singer Shreya Ghosal shared a black-and-white photo of Ms Mangeshkar and said, “Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja and today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees and wind are silent today. Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna. Lata Mangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

“Music has been orphaned today,” singer Adnan Sami said. “Our ‘Nightingale' has flown away. We have been left voiceless in the dark. We will truly miss her and yet feel blessed that we lived during her lifetime and had the privilege of breathing the same air that she once breathed. Thank you for everything, dear Didi.”

Read the complete note here:

Singer Shaan shared vintage images of the legend on Instagram and wrote, “She was Heaven Sent to us so we would know what the Voice of God sounds like…Voice of Maa Saraswati…Voice of Divinity.” Speaking of his bond with Ms Mangeshkar, he added, “Thanks to my Father, I've had the good fortune of getting her affections and blessings through all these years.”

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada said, “It really is the end of an era. Even as Lata ji passes on from this physical realm - she will always live on and her voice will always be with us.”

It really is the end of an era.



Even as as Lata ji passes on from this physical realm - she will always live on and her voice will always be with us.



— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 6, 2022

“Deeply saddened to hear that Lata Didi passed away! No words. She was Maa Sarasvati for me and all the singers,” singer Kumar Sanu wrote, paying respects to Ms Mangeshkar. He also said, “She was a blessing for the music industry. Bhagwan unki atma ko shanti de. Om Shanti.”

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani shared a note about his interaction with the legendary singer. “She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter and joy when talking about music. I'm broken at the thought of that chat with her. So grateful for all that Lata Mangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person.”

She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music.



I'm broken at the thought of thst chat with her.



So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 6, 2022

Suresh Wadkar shared a throwback picture of himself with Ms Mangeshkar. In the caption (originally in Hindi), he wrote, “Today, on the day of Saraswati immersion, our Mother Saraswati went back to her world. Through her voice she will be with us forever”

Composer- guitarist Ehsaan Noorani shared an image of the late singer and said, “There was magic in her voice …generations will be blessed by her songs.”

Singer Lisa Mishra shared a photo of Ms Mangeshkar and wrote, “It will never be the same. My earliest memories are of my mom singing Lata Ji's songs through every room of my childhood home. Those are the songs that made me sing, hers is the voice that gave me mine.”

Neha Kakkar too shared a picture and wrote, “Meri Awaz Hi Pehchaan Hai…Lata Mangeshkar Ji jaisa Koi Nahin hoga kabhi (There will be none like Lata Mangeshkar).”

As a mark of respect for the legendary singer, the national flag will fly at half-mast for two days. The funeral will be held this evening at 6.30 pm with full state honours.