'Last To Get On The Maldives Bandwagon' But This Actress Totally Gets The Hype

The actress shared this picture from Maldives. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Done with Los Angeles, Janhvi Kapoor's next holiday destination is a hot favourite of most Bollywood stars. No points for guessing, we are talking about the island nation Maldives. Janhvi Kapoor recently checked into Maldives and along with that arrived the mandatory Instagram posts. Some pictures are sun-kissed selfies, others feature the blue waters of Maldives. Let's not miss her friends and food pictures also. Janhvi, aware of Maldives' popularity among her peers, added a sassy caption to her post. "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype," she wrote:

Janhvi Kapoor is making Maldives look so good. Take a look at the pictures here:

A few weeks ago, the Dhadak star was in LA and she ensured her Instafam knew. Posting pictures from her holiday, she wrote: "It's been a minute LA but you still feel like home." ICYMI, see the photos here:

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also an aspiring actress and she studies at the New York Film Academy.

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on streaming platform Netflix. This year, she starred in the horror comedy Roohi, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.