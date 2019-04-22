Lara Dutta's Tea Party Pic With Daughter Saira Sums Up 'Working Mom Life'

Lara Dutta Instagrammed this photo (courtesy larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta just shared a glimpse of her "working mom life" on Instagram with pictures of her tea-party with her daughter Saira. "My favourite person for a tea party," she captioned the album while in the hashtags, she added: "Working mom life", "Mom boss" and "Mommie on duty." In the photos, the former Miss Universe can be seen unwinding at a tea party while sharing a light moment with her daughter. Looks like Lara Dutta took a break from her work mode for international skincare brand Arias, with which she recently collaborated. The mother-daughter duo's happy faces in the photos are worth a thousand words.

Lara Dutta and former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi got married in a simple wedding in 2011 and the couple welcomed their first child, Saira, in January 2012. In an interview with news agency recently, the former beauty queen credited her daughter to be her "greatest teacher": "My daughter has been literally my life's greatest teacher and she has pushed all the limits as (far as) possible because she is at that age right now. She is pushing it how far it can go before mom erupts, but it is fun and wonderful. Mahesh has been a wonderful and hands-on dad."

Little Saira often makes appearances on Lara Dutta's Instagram and so does Mahesh Bhupathi, both of who, are very much fond of "chilling like villains." Here' proof.

Apart from accompanying Lara Dutta to her work commitments, Saira is also often spotted at the tennis court with her dad. Looks like Saira is a tennis star in the making!

On the work front, Lara Dutta was last seen in last year's Welcome To New York.

