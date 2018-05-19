Lara Dutta Shares Parenting Tips She Learnt Courtesy Her 'Greatest Teacher' - Daughter Saira Lara Dutta shared tips on how to inculcate healthy eating habits in children

Actress Lara Dutta says her six-year-old daughter Saira has been her life's greatest teacher, reports IANS. At an event in Mumbai, which Lara attended with her husband tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi , the former Miss Universe said: "My daughter has been literally my life's greatest teacher and she has pushed all the limits as (far as) possible because she is at that age right now. She is pushing it how far it can go before mom erupts, but it is fun and wonderful. Mahesh has been a wonderful and hands-on dad ." Lara also said that every parent has a different experience in raising their children and that a parent's experience evolves with their child."I think no mother with their first child is really 100 per cent prepared for parenthood until it happens to you. It is pretty much something that you learn on the go with each day. It doesn't matter if your child is one day old or whether she is 21 years of age. It is constantly evolving and each parent's experience is completely different, but it has been a wonderful ride ," IANS quoted her as saying.Lara Dutta also says that every child is different so tried and tested formulas may not necessarily work. "The minute you have kids, everybody becomes an encyclopaedia on your child. So everybody wants to advise you including your mother, mother-in-law, sisters and friends...and obviously it was try and test kind of pattern because your child is not going to do things like other kids do."As of Saira's eating habits, Lara Dutta says the her daughter eats heathy food and that's her "greatest blessing as a mom." She said: "For us from a very young age, especially from the time she started solids, she started with avocados and it helped her form a really good healthy relationship with vegetables.It's all about trying to find that balance where you don't deny a child treats but you just try to find smart ways of sneaking in some healthy things while you are giving them a treat.""During summer, my daughter is filled with ideas to play new games, places to go and have lots of uninterrupted fun. I am sure all young ones look forward to the summer break the same way. While children are excited about holidays, parents often stress about how they can engage them effectively and ensure that they eat right. My daughter has very strong taste preferences, and I am on the lookout for food options that are not just healthy but also tasty and packed with nutrients," she added. Lara Dutta was last seen onscreen in Chakri Toleti's(With inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter