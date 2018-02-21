Lara Dutta's Daughter Saira Is A Tennis Ace Just Like Dad Mahesh Bhupathi

It seems that actress Lara Dutta and tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi's daughter Saira is keen to follow her father's footsteps. The young tennis champ was photographed during a practice session with her father at a tennis court in Mumbai. The six-year-old daughter of the former Miss Universe was seen practising some beginners' tennis moves coached by her dad. Little Saira was dressed in leggings and a Minnie Mouse t-shirt with a cap to go and she looked absolutely adorable on the court. Here are pictures of Saira and Mahesh Bhupathi during their tennis practice:
Highlights
- Saira was practising some beginners' tennis moves
- Mahesh Bhupathi coached his daughter closely
- Lara Dutta's next film is Welcome To New York
Lara Dutta married Mahesh Bhupathi in a simple ceremony on February 16, 2011, which was followed by a grand celebration a few days later. Lara Dutta gave birth to their first child, Saira, in January 2012. Saira often accompanies her mother while she travels for her work commitments.
Lara Dutta has chronicled the blissful life of the trio vis-a-vis her Instagram posts. She frequently posts pictures of herself with Mahesh Bhupathi and Saira, which are all loved by the Internet. Here's a sample:
Comments
Her upcoming film is Welcome To New York, which features Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. The film also stars Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati and Boman Irani and will hit the screens on Friday.