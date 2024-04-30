Lara Dutta On Trolls: 'A Lot Of People Say 'Buddhi Ho Gayi, Moti Ho Gayi''

Lara Dutta shared this image. (courtesy: larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta shared her cheat sheet of dealing with trolls and negativity online in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. The former Miss Universe mentioned that she doesn't face trolling much but whenever she does, her approach is to not be "judgmental about someone else." Lara Dutta told Pinkvilla, "See on a personal level, I think for me, I don't have a massive social media presence. My social media presence....I am there but I am there as much as I want to be. If I am going to be hungry for followers and for comments and for things like that, then I also have to be ready to take everything that comes along with it."

The actress added, "So my social media feed is really things that to me are special that I really do want to share with people that are genuinely following me. So, I don't have a massive following but the ones that are there are authentically genuine people that want to be there. And if there are those kind of people, they are not there to pull you down."

Lara Dutta mentioned that she is sometimes body-shamed and age-shamed. She shared how she deals with that kind of negativity and said, "I think I am blessed. I don't deal with a lot of trolls or nasty comments or things like that. I mean, Of course, people will have...it's their right to have an opinion you know, and they will say something to you. A lot of people say arrey buddhi ho gayi, arrey moti ho gayi ( she has become old, she has become fat). Is it really going to make a difference in my life? It doesn't. I also know that there are anonymous people behind handles. I don't know what someone like that is going through in their life. So, I can't be judgemental about someone else either. It's fine."

The actress was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series of films and Welcome To New York, to name a few.