Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore

Image shared on X. (courtesy: aishwaryarajini)

After a promising start at the box office, Rajinikanth's latest film Lal Salaam earned Rs 3.00 crore on its second day according to a Sacnilk report. The movie, which marks the directorial comeback of Aishwarya Rajinikanth (Rajinikanth's daughter), amassed ₹3.55 crore on its first day across all languages. Lal Salaam revolves around the intertwining themes of cricket and religion, showcasing how the people of a village politicise this beloved sport. The total earning of the film now stands at Rs 6.55 crores.

On the day of the release of Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly known as Twitter) for his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Alongside a picture featuring himself and Aishwarya, the Tamil cinema icon shared his sentiments. The image captures Rajinikanth seated in a wheelchair while Aishwarya stands behind him. Written in Tamil, the note read, "My anbu salaam to my beloved 'mother' Aishwarya. I pray to the almighty that your movie Lal Salaam will be a huge success." Rajinikanth tagged Aishwarya in the post and inserted the hashtag "Lal Salaam."

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared her thoughts on the experience of working with her father, Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam. She said, “I think for any filmmaker it is a dream come true. This happened to be because it was never in my carts, never ever imagined in the widest of dreams. So, obviously, it is a huge surreal moment, when you say action and cut for the first time. Extremely emotional as a daughter, extremely surreal as a director. And overall a blessing. Every single day of him being on the set was like a mini masterclass.”