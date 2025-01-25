<i>Laila Majnu</i>: Avinash Tiwary And Triptii Dimri's Film's Re-Release Thriving For 25 Weeks

Laila Majnu with Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, was released on September 7, 2018, in theatres.

The film, sadly, did not receive a great response back then. The box-office collections were also unimpressive.

However, with the recent craze surrounding Triptii Dimri, post the phenomenal success of Animal, Laila Majnu was re-released in theatres, on August 9, 2024.

The film gained excellent momentum, due to popular demand and the sudden love the film started receiving online.

Remarkably, it has now commenced 25 weeks in cinemas, today.

Currently, a theatre in Delhi continues to screen the film daily, consistently attracting a large number of audience.

In an age where OTT releases continue to gain a steady rise, Laila Majnu's re-release and continuing its streak for 25 weeks, is indeed a momentous occasion.

Layered with emotional depth and a powerful story, Laila Majnu was a retelling of a classic love story.

The excellent music album and heartfelt performances have also found their place in the hearts of many young cine-goers.

Laila Majnu is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali, and presented by Imtiaz Ali.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri had three releases in 2024 — Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She will next be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2.

Avinash Tiwary is gearing up for the release of The Mehta Boys, directed by Boman Irani. The film also marks Boman Irani's directorial debut.