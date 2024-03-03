Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Kiran Rao's Film

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: ankurtewari)

Kiran Rao's directorial project Laapataa Ladies has shown promising growth in its box office collections on its first Sunday. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 2, the film, which revolves around the story of two young brides who get lost on a train, made ₹ 1.60 crore at the box office. As of now, the comedy-drama has garnered a total of ₹ 2.35 crore at the domestic box office. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in leading roles, the movie also features Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni in important roles. Laapataa Ladies has been collectively backed by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share opening day box office figures of Laapataa Ladies. He wrote, “#LaapataaLadies gathered momentum from evening onwards on Day 1… All eyes on its performance on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.02 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh added, “The compact / limited release strategy adopted by the makers [#AamirKhan, #JioStudios] of #LaapataaLadies makes sense… Riding purely on content, not star-value, a film like #LaapataaLadies needs to be nurtured in cinemas, since it relies on organic word-of-mouth by moviegoers, which will help its biz grow if it strikes a chord.”

Released at select screens [mainly big centres] and limited shows, #LaapataaLadies gathered momentum from evening onwards on Day 1… All eyes on its performance on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.02 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice



The *compact / limited release* strategy adopted by the makers… pic.twitter.com/eNNpjDY910 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2024

In NDTV's review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Laapataa Ladies 3.5 of out 5 stars and said, “Laapataa Ladies puts hinterland women front and centre and makes its points about gender equality unambiguously. The screenplay is, however, neither screechy nor shrill. It may not be entirely subtle about what it is driving at, but it does not overplay its hand in any manner.”

“Two newly married village girls who find themselves in a serious crisis. It isn't of their making. In looking for an end to their troubles, they learn, each in her own way, that there are ways to dispel the darkness around them,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Laapataa Ladies was released on March 1.