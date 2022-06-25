Laal Singh Chaddha Song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi Is All About Aamir Khan's 'Unrequited Love'

Kareena and Aamir in the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha shared a new song from the film and it is the definition of beautiful. The track has been beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and it has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The makers only shared the audio of the track along with a new poster featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The caption on the post shared by Aamir Khan Productions' official Instagram account read: "The agony of longing, the sweet pain of a love unrequited, the desire of making this moment last forever. The song that captures this everlasting emotion... Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi song out now."

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It will also star Naga Chaitanya. The film marks the Telugu star's Bollywood debut.

The classic Forrest Gump showcased the story of a man (Tom Hanks), who does extraordinary things in his life. However, his only purpose is to be with his childhood love Jenny (Robin Wright).