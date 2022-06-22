Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Advice To Pritam On The Song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi

A still from the video. (courtesy: aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has been dropping several sneak peeks into the making of the song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi. Now, in the new video, Aamir Khan can be seen giving a piece of advice to music composer Pritam Chakraborty: "I think you are scared that it will be an old-fashioned song as you have mentioned it a few times." He added, "forget all your worries. There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned. There is only good and bad music. Be honest to what is required for the tune".

Sharing the video, the official page of Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "We couldn't agree more! When you're honest to the tune, magic happens #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi #LaalSinghChaddha". Check out the video below:

The song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi will release on June 24. It will be the third song after Kahani and Main Ki Karaan? The song will feature the relationship of Laal (Aamir Khan) and Rupa (Kareena Kapoor)

Helmed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The makers released the trailer during the finale of IPL 2022. The official Instagram page of Aamir Khan Productions shared the trailer and captioned it as "Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth. #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now!". Check out below:

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.