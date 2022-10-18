Laal Singh Chaddha Director Advait Chandan On Rumours Of Fallout With Aamir Khan: 'We're Like Genie And Aladin'

Advait Chandan shared this picture. (courtesy: advaitchandan)

Advait Chandan, who directed Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, rubbished the rumours about a rift between him and the actor. On Tuesday, he dropped a happy picture of him with Aamir Khan and wrote that he and the actor are like "Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem." The image seems to be from their vacation as Advait and Aamir Khan can be seen in beach outfits and holding a surfer board. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem," followed by a heart emoticon. After the movie failed to impress the audience, it was reported that Aamir Khan's upset with the director.

Soon after Advait Chandan shared a post, Mona Singh, who co-starred with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha, commented, "(heart emoticons) always." Aamir's niece Zayn Marie dropped heart emoticons. Fans also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "We absolutely love you both," while another wrote, "Loved the movie Advait! Can't wait to see what you do next!"

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor in the lead, failed to impress the audience. It was the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. On the first day of the release, the film earned about Rs 12 crore in India, as per Taran Adarsh. Sharing the box office report on Koo, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Laal Singh Chaddha is shockingly low on Day 1... The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry... Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak... Needs to score big numbers from Friday-Sunday to salvage the situation... Thursday Rs 12 crore. India business. *All* versions."

Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan have also worked together on the film Secret Superstar, co-starring Zara Wasim.

