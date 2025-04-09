<i>L2: Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Mohanlal's Film Is At Rs 101 Crore And Counting

L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal's latest offering, witnessed a dip in its box office figures on the second Tuesday. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the 2019 action thriller, Lucifer.

On Day 13, L2: Empuraan minted ₹ 1.25 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office earnings stand at ₹ 101.15 crore. L2: Empuraan recorded an “overall 15.32 percent Malayalam occupancy” rate on April 8, added the report.

Besides Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran also plays a key role in L2: Empuraan. The project marks the duo's third collaboration after Lucifer (2019) and Bro Daddy (2022).

L2: Empuraan's supporting cast includes Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Sachin Khedekar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney and Jerome Flynn. The film is produced under the banners of Lyca Productions, Sree Gokulam Movies and Aashirvad Cinemas.

Previously, Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke about his experience of working with Mohanlal. The director-actor, in a conversation with India Today, revealed his key takeaways from the collaboration.

Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “He (Mohanlal) really opened my eyes about how I should be with my directors. It is a wonderful lesson for an actor because it is very important to realise that you are but an instrument to create the director's vision. Your ultimate goal as an actor should be to help the director bring that vision to life. Of course, you bring in your interpretation, your layer to it.”

Speaking about his directorial ventures, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, “Since I have started directing, I have realised I need to switch off the technician in me when I am acting. I was not able to do that completely when I was only an actor. But now, after turning director, I can do it comfortably. It is strange, but the making of this film has helped me do that.”

Up next, Mohanlal will be seen in the Jethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 3. The Malayalam superstar confirmed the news on X. Read all about it here.