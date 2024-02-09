Kusha Kapila On Divorce From Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia: 'I Became A Big Villain'

A throwback of Kusha Kapila and Zorawar. (courtesy: kushakapila)

Social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila announced her divorce with Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia last year. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Kusha opened up about that chapter of her life and said, "My dad held my hand when I made the decision. He knew that I was capable of taking this decision. This was an emotional as well as a private moment for our family. I had no plans to announce (my separation) the day I announced it. You can consider that we were asked to put that statement on social media because we wanted the information to go through us rather than any other person."

Kusha mentioned that a publication had called her saying that they learnt about Kusha and Zorawar's separation and that they would publish it. "We got a call from a publication saying that they have found out about the separation. It was our private moment, it was a sacred moment for us. The publication said deny the matter or we will publish the story," Kusha recalled.

Kusha mentioned that she called Zorawar after she received the call and said, "I was scared that a new news cycle would be built on this. I remember calling Zorawar and he told me not to feel pressured to do this. He said we will do this when you want to. I was so scared that day that I could not even write what we had shared on social media. The statement had my dog Maya's name and people thought that I was a mother. I reached out to everyone I could for help as to what should I do as the news cycle got really big and I became a big villain. After that statement, I could actually find peace and calm in my life. I still freeze when I talk about that moment," Kusha added.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia announced their divorce in June last year. The statement read, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any means but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

An excerpt from the statement read, "A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each other's cheerleaders and pillars of support."

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. After distasteful comments about Kusha Kapila were made last year post the separation announcement, Zorawar had called out those trolling her online.