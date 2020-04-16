Kunal Kemmu's Work Out With 'The Best Trainer In The Business' - 2-Year-Old Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu with baby Inaaya. (courtesy khemster2)

Highlights Kunal Kemmu shared a boomerang video on Instagram

It features his daughter Inaaya

Kunal can be seen working out with a little help from Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu's posts with daughter Inaaya are getting cuter by the day. The 36-year-old actor, in coronavirus lockdown, is spending quality time with his 2-year-old daughter Inaaya. In his latest Instagram entry, Kunal can be seen working out with a little help from the "best trainer in the business" Inaaya and it is making his Instafam swoon. In the video, a pint-sized Inaaya can be seen sitting on a small chair while she tries to hold her father's hand. Sharing the boomerang video, Kunal wrote, "I got the best trainer in the business." Within minutes, his post was flooded with comments from his Instafam and members of Inaaya's fan club. A comment read, "you sure did" while most of his fans dropped heart emojis on his post. Take a look:

On Wednesday, Soha Ali Khan shared a snippet of Kunal and Inaaya's father-daughter time on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Kunal and Inaaya were seen sorting matar while sitting on the floor. Also, Kunal was seen having a lollipop. "It's just a 'matar' of time," wrote Soha.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in January, 2015 in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

On the work front, Kunal is best-known for his performances in films such as Golmaal Again, Go Goa Gone, Blood Money, Golmaal 3 and Kalank among others. He was last seen in the 2020 action-thriller Malang where he shared screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the 2018 romantic-thriller Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which starred Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh in leading roles.