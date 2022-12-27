Kunal Kemmu Shares 'Random Memories' From Not So 'Random Trip' With Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter

Kunal Kemmu shared this picture. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu has treated his Insta family to a "random reel" of "random memories" from a not so "random trip" with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. In May, Kunal, with his BFFs, Shahid and Ishaan, jetted off to Europe on vacation. Now, he shared a video in which we can see Kunal enjoying a car ride, while in the next clip, we can see Ishaan dancing like no one is watching. Sharing the video, he hilariously captioned it as "Just a random reel of some random memories from a not so random trip with some special and not at all random folks. #motorcyclediaries #roadtrippin #randomreel."

Here have a look:

In May, Kunal Kemmu flooded our Insta feed with many pictures from his boys' trip to Europe. In one of a post, he is stylishly posing on a street in France with Ishaan and Shahid. In the caption, he wrote, "2022 and 2019. Boys in the hood, looking good."

He shared many solo shots of himself from his Europe trip. Check out the post below:

Here have a look at more pictures from his Europe vacation:

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu keeps his Inst family hooked by sharing pictures of himself with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya. A few days ago, the actor shared an adorable post with Soha and captioned it as "Colourful couple."



Earlier, he shared many pictures from his Diwali celebrations with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. "Love light and laughter Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones," read the caption.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Lootcase.