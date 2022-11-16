On Kunal Kemmu's First Day As Director, Daughter Inaaya Calls 'Action'

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Kunal Kemmu is making his debut as a director with Madgaon Express. The film is being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and went on floors on Wednesday. To mark Kunal's milestone, his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan has shared a very special note dedicated to the actor, on Instagram. In addition to words of love and encouragement, Soha also revealed that the couple's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu called “action” for the first shot of her father's film. Soha's post contains a bunch of images in which Inaaya is sitting on her dad's lap as Kunal carries out his directorial duties.

In the caption, Soha Ali Khan said, “I have enjoyed being one of the few people who have heard your stories, marvelled at your creativity, laughed and cried often together because of something you said – and now it is time for you to share one of those stories with the world. I am so proud of you and so excited for them. You were probably not much older than Inaaya is now when you acted in your first film – it was only fitting she call action for your first shot on your first day as director. Good luck with the film Kunal Kemmu You got this. Excel Movies. Madgaon Express.”

Kunal Kemmu replied to the post with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Kritika Kamra said, “So sweet. So special.”

A few days ago, Kunal Kemmu shared an image in which he is photographed while being busy behind the camera. In the caption, he wrote, “I was framed! Clicked while clicking just makes one realise that the image captured is so much better than how it was captured.” In response, Shahid Kapoor, who is a close friend of Kunal said, “When the director makes the actors feel complexed with his guns,” referring to Kunal's biceps.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been married since 2015. Kunal made his acting debut as a child artist in the 1993 film Sir starring Naseeruddin Shah. He has also appeared as a child artist in films such as Raja Hindustaani, Zakhm and Tamanna. Kunal Kemmu's debut as a male lead came in 2005 with the Mohit Suri movie Kalyug.