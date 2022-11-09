Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Remember Pet Dog Masti: 'Still Sense You In The House'

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's pet pooch Masti died on this day a year ago. She was 13. Remembering their “puppy angel girl” on her first death anniversary, the couple have shared heartbreaking posts on Instagram. Soha picked some of her best memories of Masti with her, Kunal and their daughter Inaaya. She wrote nothing in the caption and accompanied the post with just a paw icon. In the comments section, while replying to actress Karishma Tanna, Soha revealed that Masti was 13 when she died on November 9, last year. Soha's sister Saba Pataudi dropped red heart icons for the pet. Kunal Kemmu poured his heart out in his tribute to Masti. He shared a photo collage featuring adorable images of his fur buddy and wrote, “It's been a year since we lost you and I still miss you like I did the very first day it happened. I still sense you in the house scratching at the door or waiting at the side of the table while I eat.”

“I miss being greeted by you at the door every time I walk into the house. Love you my puppy angel girl. Miss you, Masti,” added Kunal Kemmu. Celebrities like Patralekhaa, Pulkit Samrat, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sayani Gupta and Satyadeep Misra offered condolences in the comments section.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan also performed a puja for Masti today. The actress shared a video, in which flowers, incense sticks and biscuits are seen kept in front of a framed picture of Masti.

Fan pages dedicated to Kunal Kemmu have also paid tributes to Masti. The actor re-shared one of those posts on his Instagram Stories.

Masti was Kunal Kemmu's “joy,” whom he lovingly called his “first daughter.” Earlier this year, when the actor was missing his pet pooch, he shared this post. The caption read, “Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. You are always a part of me and today I made sure that you literally became a part of me. My Joy, my first daughter. My darling, Masti. I love you forever.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya made wonderful memories with Masti. She often used to play with the canine.