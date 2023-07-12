Kumud Mishra Talks About His Intimate Scenes With Kajol In Lust Stories 2: 'She Makes Her Co-Star's Job Easy'

Image was Instagrammed by Kajol. (courtesy: kajol)

Actor Kumud Mishra, who has been on the receiving end of praises for his portrayal of an abusive husband in Lust Stories 2, was recently asked by Bollywood Life to share his thoughts on the intimate scenes he had to enact with his co-star Kajol for the anthology film. Calling Kajol's acting skills a "visual treat," Kumud Mishra revealed that the Helicopter Eela star and himself bonded well on the sets hence there were no awkward moments between them.

Elaborating on his experience, Kumud Mishra told Bollywood Life, "She has been showing exceptional bodywork over the years, and the way she transforms herself in the character is just a visual treat, and there were no uncomfortable moments between us; day one we bonded well, and the kind of actor she is, she makes her co-star's job easy".

Besides Kajol, Kumud Mishra also had some words of praise for his Lust Stories 2 director Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Recalling his days on the sets, the article 15 star said, "Initially, I was very worried and uncomfortable about certain scenes and the character that I was playing, but my director, Amit Ji, was so good that I let myself in, and you can see the result."

A few days back, Kajol also opened up about "normalizing" female pleasure on-screen. In a candid chat with Filmfare, the actor confessed that a large section of the audience has lost their faith in the "eternal love stories" that Bollywood used to boast of earlier.

When asked about the importance of normalizing screen-portrayal of female pleasure, Kajol replied, "At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalized the same way that we've normalized eating and drinking. It's a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus."

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for Lust Stories 2 wrote this about Kajol and Kumud Mishra's performance, "Kajol's solid performance lends the story a meaty centre. Kumud Mishra is as impressively flawless - and effortless - as ever. The two younger actors, Anushka Kaushik and Zeeshan Nadaf, deserve special mention. They are as good as anyone else in Lust Stories 2."