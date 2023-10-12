When Amitabh Bachchan Was Late On Set And The Director Yelled At Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (Courtesy: thezeenataman)

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday, October 10. From the midnight celebration with family to meeting his fans waiting outside Jalsa, Big B had a lot of fun. Now, veteran actress Zeenat Aman has shared an elaborate note to wish her Don co-star on his birthday. The actress said, “I missed wishing Mr. Bachchan on his birthday yesterday, so let me make up for it by telling a story about him that I mentioned previously.” She said, “The story of the only time that I remember Mr. Bachchan being late to set.” Without disclosing the name of the film, year, director or producer, Zeenat Aman added, “We had a morning shift that day, and I hitched a ride to set with the film's producer. As always, I had my script in hand and rehearsed my lines as we drove to the studio. Upon my arrival, I went directly to my makeup room, and informed the crew to send me a message once Mr. Bachchan was ready for the shot.”

The Dharam Veer actress said that after an hour, an assistant director knocked on the door, informing that Amitabh Bachchan had arrived and went straight to the set from his car. “Our “roll time” came and went, but there was no sign of Mr Bachchan. 30 minutes passed. Then 45. An entire hour went by before there was a knock on the door. An AD informed me that Mr. Bachchan had arrived. And that he'd run straight from his car to the set!” Zeenat Aman added.

The actress said, “I immediately leapt up and made my way downstairs. I had just about stepped foot on set when from across the room the director let loose a torrent of abuse! He was absolutely catatonic, and under the impression that it was I who had held up production.”

Zeenat Aman continued, “The cast and crew stood in stunned silence as this director ranted and raved at me. I couldn't get a word in edgeways, and tears of indignation rushed to my eyes. I glared at the director, did an about-turn, marched straight back to my makeup room and told my team to pack up.”

However, Amitabh Bachchan apologised on behalf of the director, convincing her to resume the shoot. Zeenat Aman said, “Even as they zipped up my makeup kit, the lovely producer arrived at my door, followed closely by Mr. Bachchan. “Babs, I know it's my fault. The man is a fool and he's drunk. Let it go and let's get to work,” he said. I accepted Mr. Bachchan's apology of course but I was still stinging from the unwarranted dressing down I had received.”

She concluded, “I was in no mood to shoot after that humiliation. When I finally softened and agreed to come back on set, the director threw himself at my feet and begged my forgiveness. It was all rather melodramatic, and though I completed the film, I never worked with that director again.”

Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in movies like Don, The Great Gambler, Dostana, Laawaris, and Pukar among others.