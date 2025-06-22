<i>Kuberaa</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:
Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, is performing well at the box office.
What
- As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 14.75 crore on its opening day.
- On Day 2, collections rose to Rs 16 crore, bringing the total India net collection to Rs 30.75 crore.
- The film recorded a strong 66.19% occupancy for its Telugu version and is currently performing better in Telugu than Tamil.
- On the global front, Kuberaa grossed Rs 27.5 crore worldwide on Day 1.
- It has also surpassed the $1.2 million mark in North America, indicating strong overseas performance. Collections are expected to increase further on Sunday.
Background
Dhanush's previous release Raayan had collected Rs 27.04 crore in two days, a figure already surpassed by Kuberaa.
Directed by Sekhar Kammula and backed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, the film follows the story of Deva (Dhanush), a beggar whose life changes after an encounter with former CBI officer Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna).
Along the way, he meets Sameera (Rashmika Mandanna), a woman stuck in Mumbai, and faces Neeraj Mitra (Jim Sarbh), a corrupt CEO.