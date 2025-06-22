<i>Kuberaa</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, is performing well at the box office.

What

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 14.75 crore on its opening day.

On Day 2, collections rose to Rs 16 crore, bringing the total India net collection to Rs 30.75 crore.

The film recorded a strong 66.19% occupancy for its Telugu version and is currently performing better in Telugu than Tamil.

On the global front, Kuberaa grossed Rs 27.5 crore worldwide on Day 1.

It has also surpassed the $1.2 million mark in North America, indicating strong overseas performance. Collections are expected to increase further on Sunday.

Background

Dhanush's previous release Raayan had collected Rs 27.04 crore in two days, a figure already surpassed by Kuberaa.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula and backed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, the film follows the story of Deva (Dhanush), a beggar whose life changes after an encounter with former CBI officer Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna).

Along the way, he meets Sameera (Rashmika Mandanna), a woman stuck in Mumbai, and faces Neeraj Mitra (Jim Sarbh), a corrupt CEO.

