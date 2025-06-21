<i>Kuberaa</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush's Film Off To A Strong Start

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, opened at the box office with Rs 13 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk.

What

The film's performance is slightly lower than Dhanush's last Tamil release Raayan, which had collected around Rs 16 crore on its opening day.

Kuberaa was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and released in both languages, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film recorded its strongest numbers in Telugu-speaking regions, where it saw an overall occupancy of 57.36%.

Morning shows began with a 38.94% turnout, which grew steadily throughout the day-reaching 54.58% in the afternoon, 57.04% in the evening, and peaking at 78.87% during the night shows.

In comparison, the film registered lower occupancy in other regions: 33.73% in Tamil Nadu, 6.54% in Karnataka, and 6.73% in the Hindi belt.

Background

So far in 2025, the Telugu and Tamil film industries have seen mixed results at the box office. In Telugu, big-budget releases like Game Changer, Daaku Maharaj, and HIT: The Third Case opened to high expectations.

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, earned Rs 51 crore on day one and made Rs 131 crore in total, which was below expectations given its large budget.

Daaku Maharaj, led by Nandamuri Balakrishna, collected Rs 90 crore domestically after a Rs 25 crore opening. Nani's HIT: The Third Case opened at Rs 21 crore and closed at Rs 80 crore.

In Tamil cinema, Ajith's Good Bad Ugly collected Rs 29 crore on its opening day and went on to make Rs 153.18 crore.

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, one of the most anticipated films of the year, opened at Rs 15 crore and has yet to cross Rs 50 crore after two weeks in theatres.

Much of the attention around Kuberaa has focused on Dhanush's performance as a beggar, which has received praise on social media for its emotional intensity. Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna have also been appreciated for taking on unconventional roles.